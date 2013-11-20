BRIEF-Kuwait's KIPCO FY profit falls
* FY consol net profit 45.5 million dinars versus 51.2 million dinars year ago
MUMBAI Nov 20 The Reserve Bank of India received a total of $22.7 billion through the two concessional forex swap windows as of Wednesday, it said in a release.
On Sept. 4, the central bank said it would provide banks a fixed forex swap rate lower than the market rate for bringing in dollar funds through the overseas non-resident Indian deposits and Tier-I borrowing.
The measure was taken to bolster the central bank's FX reserves which will give the RBI greater firepower to defend any sharp weakness in the exchange rate. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* Group CEO Nagai will remain in charge of Nomura Holdings (Adds details on Morita and Okuda, other appointments, analyst comment)
Says allots NCDs worth 2 billion rupees to HDFC Bank Ltd