MUMBAI June 28 India will raise 1.56 trillion rupees ($26.26 billion) of treasury bills in July-September, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday. Following is the table for the proposed issuances during July-September (in billion rupees): Date of 91- 182- 364- Total Auction Days Days Days 3-Jul-13 70.00 50.00 120.00 10-Jul-13 70.00 50.00 120.00 17-Jul-13 70.00 50.00 120.00 24-Jul-13 70.00 50.00 120.00 31-Jul-13 70.00 50.00 120.00 7-Aug-13 70.00 50.00 120.00 14-Aug-13 70.00 50.00 120.00 21-Aug-13 70.00 50.00 120.00 28-Aug-13 70.00 50.00 120.00 4-Sep-13 70.00 50.00 120.00 11-Sep-13 70.00 50.00 120.00 18-Sep-13 70.00 50.00 120.00 25-Sep-13 70.00 50.00 120.00 Total 910.00 350.00 300.00 1560.00 ($1=59.4 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)