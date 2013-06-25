MUMBAI, June 25 The Reserve Bank of India extended the time limit for telecom companies to refinance rupee loans through the external commercial borrowing (ECB) route to March 31, 2014 for 3G spectrum won in telecom auction.

Earlier, the central bank had said overseas loans should be raised within 12 months from the date of payment of final instalment to the government. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)