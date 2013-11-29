BRIEF-Saha Union Pcl says FY net profit 1.32 bln baht
FY net profit 1.32 billion baht versus 917.3 million baht
MUMBAI Nov 29 The Reserve Bank of India set a cut-off of 8.01 percent on the 385 billion rupees ($6.17 billion) 14-day variable rate term repo auction on Friday. The weighted average yield was 8.13 percent, the RBI said. The central bank received 551.45 billion rupees of bids at the 14-day term repo auction and allotted 385.02 billion rupees.
($1 = 62.4000 Indian rupees)
TORONTO, Feb 28 Bank of Montreal, Canada's fourth-biggest lender, on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings which were well ahead of market expectations benefiting from strong performances across all of its businesses.
Says issuance of commercial papers aggregating to Rs.250 crore