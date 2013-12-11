BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
MUMBAI Dec 11 The Reserve Bank of India's 14-day term repo auction on Friday will include an additional 100 billion rupees ($1.64 billion) in a bid to offset tighter cash conditions due to advance tax payments, the central bank said on Wednesday.
An official with the central bank said the full amount of the 14-day term repo, including the additional 100 billion rupees, will be announced on Thursday. ($1 = 61.0950 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.