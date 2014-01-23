Box Office: 'Beauty and the Beast' Smashes Records With Towering $170 Million Debut
LOS ANGELES, March 19 (Variety.com) - This is what makes Disney such a powerhouse.
MUMBAI Jan 23 The Reserve Bank of India will conduct a 14-day variable term repo for 390 billion rupees ($6.31 billion) on Jan 24.
The reversal of the 14-day term repo will be on Feb. 7. ($1 = 61.8450 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Sunil Nair)
LOS ANGELES, March 19 (Variety.com) - This is what makes Disney such a powerhouse.
WASHINGTON, March 19 U.S. House Republicans are working on changes to their healthcare overhaul bill to provide more generous tax credits for older Americans and to add a work requirement for the Medicaid program for the poor, U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan said on Sunday.
* New shares have full dividend entitlement (Adds detail, background)