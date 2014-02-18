MUMBAI Feb 18 The Reserve Bank of India will
conduct term repo auctions in March to address anticipated
liquidity tightness emerging from corporate advance tax
outflows, which are slated around the middle of next month.
"In order to address the anticipated tightening in the
liquidity conditions ... and with a view to providing
flexibility to the banking system in its liquidity management
towards March-end 2014, Reserve Bank will conduct term repo
auctions of appropriate amount and tenor during March 2014," the
RBI said in a notification on Tuesday.
The central bank said it would announce details of the
auctions in due course.
(Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anand Basu)