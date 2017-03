MUMBAI, April 3 India's central bank said on Thursday it will conduct a three-day term repo for 200 billion rupees ($3.34 billion) on April 4 on assessment of prevailing liquidity conditions.

The Reserve Bank of India will also conduct a 13-day term repo for 600 billion rupees on April 4. ($1 = 59.8050 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Anand Basu)