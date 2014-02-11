BRIEF-Egeli & Co Tarim GSYO proposes not to pay dividend for FY 2016
* Proposes not to pay dividend for FY 2016 Source text for Eikon:
MUMBAI Feb 11 The Reserve Bank of India will conduct a nine-day variable term repo for 100 billion rupees ($1.60 billion) on Wednesday.
The reversal of the term repo will be on Feb. 21. ($1 = 62.3600 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Himank Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
MADRID, March 13 Spanish car parts maker Gestamp is planning an initial public offering (IPO) valuing it at about 3.7 billion euros ($3.9 billion) in what would be one of the biggest European stock market listings so far this year.
