MUMBAI, July 2 The Reserve Bank of India has
allowed some small market entities to directly trade government
bonds on its electronic trading platform via a web-based system
to improve transparency and remove price manipulation.
The entities include small insurance companies, pension
funds, provident funds corporates and co-operative banks.
Currently, such gilt account holders have to either go
through custodian banks or brokers to execute their trades which
often lead to delayed delivery and settlement of securities
since they do not have direct accounts with RBI.
"Sometimes because these players are so small, they had to
pay higher than market levels to brokers," said a senior
official at Clearing Corporation of India Ltd which is an
RBI-backed body that handles trade settlement.
The official estimates about 20 percent of daily turnover to
be contributed by such small market participants.
Most of the trade volume is now settled through the
electronic trading platform known as NDS-OM. The new web-based
platform will be known as Om-Web, CCIL said in a release.
