MUMBAI May 3 India's central bank should not be more radical than it was in its annual policy on Friday, Governor Duvvuri Subbarao said in a post-policy conference, after cutting the policy rate by 25 basis points as widely expected.

The central bank will ensure that transmission of policy rates takes place by using various tools like liquidity management and moral suasion among other measures, Subbarao said.