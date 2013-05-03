BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
MUMBAI May 3 India's central bank should not be more radical than it was in its annual policy on Friday, Governor Duvvuri Subbarao said in a post-policy conference, after cutting the policy rate by 25 basis points as widely expected.
The central bank will ensure that transmission of policy rates takes place by using various tools like liquidity management and moral suasion among other measures, Subbarao said. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Writing by Swati Bhat; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.