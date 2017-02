MUMBAI Oct 25 The deregulation of saving bank rate will not cause any disruption of banks' management of deposits, the central bank Governor Duvvuri Subbarao said on Tuesday.

He was speaking at the post policy meeting with media persons.

India's central bank on Tuesday deregulated savings deposit interest rate, the last administered bank rate in the economy, in a move which will push up cost of funds, sending bank shares sharply lower.

Currently, the savings rate stands at 4 percent, which was last raised in May after remaining unchanged for 8 years. (Reporting by Shamik Paul)