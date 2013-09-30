BRIEF-Fairfax announces reset div rate on series K preferred shares
* Fairfax announces reset dividend rate on its series k preferred shares
(Corrects to add dropped words in headline)
MUMBAI, Sept 30 The Reserve Bank of India set a limit of 200 billion rupees ($3.2 billion) for the government to borrow from the central bank under ways and means advances for October-March period, it said on Monday.
($1 = 62.60 rupees) (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Anand Basu)
* Fairfax announces reset dividend rate on its series k preferred shares
* Acasta Enterprises Inc says appointment of Ian Kidson as company's chief operating officer and chief financial officer
* AGF Management Ltd - reported total fee-earning assets under management (AUM) of $35.1 billion as at February 28, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: