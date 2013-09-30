(Corrects to add dropped words in headline)

MUMBAI, Sept 30 The Reserve Bank of India set a limit of 200 billion rupees ($3.2 billion) for the government to borrow from the central bank under ways and means advances for October-March period, it said on Monday.

