SE Asia Stocks-Higher tracking Wall St rally on Trump tax-cut hopes

By Christina Martin Feb 10 Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Friday, mirroring gains in Asian shares and on Wall Street overnight after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would unveil a major tax reform that would include tax cuts for businesses and individuals. Asian shares rallied to an 18-month peak on upbeat Chinese trade data and strong gains on Wall Street, while the three main U.S. market indexes surged to new record highs after Trump promised a "phenomenal"