Sri Lankan shares edge down on rate hike concerns ahead of review
COLOMBO, March 20 Sri Lankan shares edged down on Monday, hovering near a one-year closing low hit last week, as expectations of a rate hike continued to weigh on sentiment.
LONDON May 16 The cost of insuring State Bank of India's debt, used as a proxy for Indian sovereign debt, fell to 11-month lows on Friday following a decisive election win for India's pro-business BJP party.
The party was headed for a majority in parliament, giving leader Narendra Modi the most decisive mandate for any leader since the 1984 assassination of prime minister Indira Gandhi propelled her son to office.
State Bank of India's 5-year credit default swaps fell 13 basis points from Thursday's close to 206 bps, the lowest since June 2013, according to data from Markit.
* Says prelim 2016 net profit down 36.5 percent y/y at 2.6 billion yuan ($376.54 million)
* Castellum leases a property to Microsoft in Lund Source text: http://bit.ly/2mkzcPd