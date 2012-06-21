MUMBAI, June 21 The Competition Commission of
India (CCI) has fined 11 Indian cement companies a total of more
than 60 billion rupees ($1.1 billion) in a price collusion
investigation, the government said in a statement on Thursday.
UltraTech Cement, part of the diversified Aditya
Birla Group, Holcim -controlled ACC and Ambuja
Cement, India Cements and the Indian unit of
France's Lafarge SA are among the companies penalised.
The companies have been fined 50 percent of their profit for
the fiscal years ending in 2010 and 2011 and must pay the
penalty within 90 days.
($1 = 56.0700 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Abhisheck Vishnoi)