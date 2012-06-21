* Evidence of increasingly assertive regulator
By Aditi Shah and Abhishek Vishnoi
MUMBAI, June 21 Eleven cement makers were
slapped with $1.1 billion in fines on Thursday for price fixing,
a record penalty from India's increasingly assertive anti-trust
regulator.
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) said the companies
colluded to underuse their plant and create an artificial
shortage of cement, the government said in a statement.
Analysts said the ruling, which was heavier than expected,
reflected an increasingly tough approach by the three-year-old
regulator and represented a coming of age for Asia's
third-largest economy, hit by a spate of high-profile corruption
cases in recent years.
UltraTech Cement, part of the diversified Aditya
Birla Group, Holcim-controlled ACC and Ambuja
Cement, India Cements and the Indian unit of
France's Lafarge SA were among those fined the
equivalent of 50 percent of their net profit for the fiscal
years ending in March 2010 and March 2011.
"As economies get bigger there is a greater need for
competition laws to regulate corporates that have grown with
those economies from either abusing their dominance or cornering
markets through cartels," Samir Gandhi, partner at law firm AZB
Partners, said ahead of the ruling.
Executives from the fined companies denied price fixing.
"We have not indulged in any cartelisation," said O. P.
Puranmalka, who heads UltraTech's cement business, adding the
company will challenge the order.
"We deny the charges of cartelisation, there is no question
about it," N. Srinivasan, managing director of India Cements
told Reuters.
"I don't think this order is based upon any proof that they
have," said Srinivasan.
The ruling, handed down after Mumbai's stock market closed,
comes five years after a similar order against 44 companies by
the CCI's predecessor.
In April, the CCI fined agrichemical companies United
Phosphorous and Excel Crop Care, among
others, for colluding over a government tender.
It is also expected to rule next week on tyre companies
including Apollo Tyres and CEAT over alleged
price fixing, Ashok Chawla, the head of the CCI, said earlier
this month.
Some industries in India such as telecoms see fierce price
competition. Others, including fuel retailing and packaged
foods, are governed by state-set prices.
"The CCI has demonstrated that it is willing to use its
considerable fining powers, which has made companies take
competition law compliance particularly seriously," said Gandhi.
MUSCULAR WATCHDOG
The watchdog could have imposed a maximum penalty of 10
percent of the average turnover of each company for the last
three financial years.
"The act of these cement companies in limiting and
controlling supplies in the market and determining prices
through an anti-competitive agreement is not only detrimental to
the cause of the consumers but also to the whole economy," the
CCI said in the statement.
The companies were ordered to pay the fine within 90 days.
"We are already 'underperform' on the sector and are
building in a 15 percent [net present value] discount in our
calculation factoring CCI verdict," said Rakesh Arora, analyst
at Macquarie Equities Research in Mumbai.
A spokesman for Ambuja Cement declined to comment on the
ruling as it had not received a copy, while a spokesman for ACC
could not be reached by Reuters.
The joint secretary of the Cement Manufacturers'
Association, an industry body also fined in the ruling, declined
to comment.
The CCI could face a slew of appeals.
"There are a lot of legal options available, they will keep
on fighting," R. Prasad, a CCI member, told the ET Now
television channel after the ruling. "It is for the betterment
of the market that such orders are required," he added.
Last year the watchdog slapped a 6.3 billion rupees ($112.36
million) penalty on DLF Ltd, India's biggest developer,
for abusing its dominant position. The company is appealing the
decision and the next hearing in the case is scheduled for June
27.
($1 = 56.0700 Indian rupees)
