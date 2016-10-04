MUMBAI Oct 4 India's central bank will be firm
yet pragmatic in tackling the bad loans of commercial lenders,
Reserve Bank of India Governor Urjit Patel said on Tuesday,
adding that more work was needed to resolve the issue of
stressed assets.
Bad loans at Indian banks have doubled in the past year
after a clean-up ordered by the central bank under Patel's
predecessor, Raghuram Rajan, last November.
Investors feted Rajan's efforts to chip away at a mountain
of bad debt in India's financial system, but critics say an
excessive focus on asset quality scared banks from lending and
is partly why credit growth hit a near two-decade low.
"The non-performing assets situation is an important issue
for the RBI in India," Patel, a former central bank deputy who
succeeded Rajan last month, told a news conference after
presiding over his first monetary policy review, in which a
panel delivered a surprise 25 basis point cut in the key rate.
"We will deal with the situation with firmness but also with
pragmatism, so that the economy does not feel any lack of credit
to support growth."
The RBI was working with the banks and the government to
resolve the issue of non-performing assets.
"The identification, the recording and reporting of this
particular subject has been done satisfactorily. But the
resolution, which is the fourth leg, is something that we need
to work on more," he said.
(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Clarence
Fernandez)