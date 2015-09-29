BRIEF-Zephyro FY net profit jumps to EUR 13.3 mln
* Reported on Wednesday FY revenue 94.6 million euros ($101.73 million) versus proforma 102.0 million euros a year ago
Sept 29 BALANCES WITH RBI DATE RESERVE REQUIREMENT ENDING (billion rupees) (billion rupees) 3,804.0700 24/09 3,682.4600 02/10 3,655.2000 23/09 3,682.4600 02/10 3,647.3700 22/09 3,682.4600 02/10 3,728.0400 21/09 3,682.4600 02/10 3,726.6900 19/09 3,682.4600 02/10 3,800.0400 18/09 3,646.7600 18/09 3,781.1900 17/09 3,646.7600 18/09 3,812.1400 16/09 3,646.7600 18/09 3,647.8200 15/09 3,646.7600 18/09 3,608.2100 12/09 3,646.7600 18/09 3,608.2100 11/09 3,646.7600 18/09 3,754.3600 10/09 3,646.7600 18/09 3,697.3600 09/09 3,646.7600 18/09 3,626.7600 08/09 3,646.7600 18/09 3,661.7300 07/09 3,646.7600 18/09 3,655.7500 05/09 3,646.7600 18/09 3,671.4000 04/09 3,640.7500 04/09 3,660.3300 03/09 3,640.7500 04/09 3,664.8400 02/09 3,640.7500 04/09 3,692.3300 01/09 3,640.7500 04/09 3,626.3600 31/08 3,640.7500 04/09 3,671.3400 29/08 3,640.7500 04/09 3,677.2600 28/08 3,640.7500 04/09 3,683.3700 27/08 3,640.7500 04/09 3,637.5000 26/08 3,640.7500 04/09 3,700.0000 25/08 3,640.7500 04/09 3,748.0600 24/08 3,640.7500 04/09 3,698.5500 22/08 3,640.7500 04/09 3,689.0700 21/08 3,614.1900 21/08 3,697.5300 20/08 3,614.1900 21/08 3,671.6200 19/08 3,614.1900 21/08 3,729.1200 18/08 3,614.1900 21/08 3,802.7700 17/08 3,614.1900 21/08 3,608.7100 15/08 3,614.1900 21/08 3,608.7100 14/08 3,614.1900 21/08 3,636.4500 13/08 3,614.1900 21/08 3,615.9100 12/08 3,614.1900 21/08 3,612.6400 11/08 3,614.1900 21/08 3,623.0000 10/08 3,614.1900 21/08 3,643.2600 08/08 3,614.1900 21/08 3,684.2300 07/08 3,606.8600 07/08 3,618.3200 06/08 3,606.8600 07/08 3,614.3100 05/08 3,606.8600 07/08 3,599.4300 04/08 3,606.8600 07/08 3,656.1800 03/08 3,606.8600 07/08 3,697.2800 01/08 3,606.8600 07/08 3,657.3800 31/07 3,606.8600 07/08 3,638.6000 30/07 3,606.8600 07/08 3,616.6700 29/07 3,606.8600 07/08 3,616.6400 28/07 3,606.8600 07/08 3,605.3100 27/07 3,606.8600 07/08 3,725.1100 25/07 3,606.8600 07/08 3,692.8700 24/07 3,581.9200 24/07 3,599.0300 23/07 3,581.9200 24/07 3,604.5200 22/07 3,581.9200 24/07 3,636.9300 21/07 3,581.9200 24/07 3,608.4400 20/07 3,581.9200 24/07 3,622.5400 18/07 3,581.9200 24/07 3,625.9300 17/07 3,581.9200 24/07 3,614.1300 16/07 3,581.9200 24/07 3,590.3000 15/07 3,581.9200 24/07 3,577.7900 14/07 3,581.9200 24/07 3,586.6400 13/07 3,581.9200 24/07 3,656.4700 11/07 3,581.9200 24/07 3,630.5700 10/07 3,576.9900 10/07 3,603.6000 09/07 3,576.9900 10/07 3,564.4200 08/07 3,576.9900 10/07 3,561.7200 07/07 3,576.9900 10/07 3,541.3100 06/07 3,576.9900 10/07 3,591.3900 04/07 3,576.9900 10/07 3,603.3400 03/07 3,576.9900 10/07 3,659.6100 02/07 3,576.9900 10/07 3,591.0100 01/07 3,576.9900 10/07 3,711.9400 30/06 3,576.9900 10/07 * Source text: (bit.ly/1ODoKcd) (Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
* Reported on Wednesday FY revenue 94.6 million euros ($101.73 million) versus proforma 102.0 million euros a year ago
LONDON, March 30 European shares struggled for direction in early deals on Thursday as investors mulled implications of Britain formally beginning the process of leaving the European Union the day before.