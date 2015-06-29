BRIEF-eGuarantee completes off-floor distribution
* Says it completes the off-floor distribution of shares on March 24
June 29 BALANCES WITH RBI DATE RESERVE REQUIREMENT ENDING (billion rupees) (billion rupees) 3,601.3800 24/06 3,583.9600 26/06 3,619.3800 23/06 3,583.9600 26/06 3,572.1500 22/06 3,583.9600 26/06 3,615.9800 20/06 3,583.9600 26/06 3,678.1400 19/06 3,583.9600 26/06 3,577.4600 18/06 3,583.9600 26/06 3,595.6700 17/06 3,583.9600 26/06 3,610.8000 16/06 3,583.9600 26/06 3,611.7400 15/06 3,583.9600 26/06 3,691.5800 13/06 3,583.9600 26/06 3,616.9300 12/06 3,554.4400 12/06 3,577.2200 11/06 3,554.4400 12/06 3,606.8400 10/06 3,554.4400 12/06 3,607.2100 09/06 3,554.4400 12/06 3,536.9000 08/06 3,554.4400 12/06 3,538.6500 06/06 3,554.4400 12/06 3,552.8900 05/06 3,554.4400 12/06 3,539.3400 04/06 3,554.4400 12/06 3,549.1200 03/06 3,554.4400 12/06 3,626.3100 01/06 3,554.4400 12/06 3,691.3200 31/05 3,554.4400 12/06 3,691.5800 30/05 3,554.4400 12/06 3,709.0000 29/05 3,591.4500 29/05 3,637.1200 28/05 3,591.4500 29/05 3,642.5400 27/05 3,591.4500 29/05 3,667.9400 26/05 3,591.4500 29/05 3,611.9800 25/05 3,591.4500 29/05 3,661.9600 23/05 3,591.4500 29/05 3,616.4500 22/05 3,591.4500 29/05 3,577.9200 21/05 3,591.4500 29/05 3,653.3100 20/05 3,591.4500 29/05 3,616.5200 19/05 3,591.4500 29/05 3,567.1300 18/05 3,591.4500 29/05 3,614.9500 16/05 3,591.4500 29/05 3,605.3700 15/05 3,543.1600 15/05 3,513.9900 14/05 3,543.1600 15/05 3,506.4500 13/05 3,543.1600 15/05 3,552.8200 12/05 3,543.1600 15/05 3,504.2700 11/05 3,543.1600 15/05 3,550.1800 09/05 3,543.1600 15/05 3,541.7100 08/05 3,543.1600 15/05 3,505.6900 07/05 3,543.1600 15/05 3,515.3500 06/05 3,543.1600 15/05 3,544.4900 05/05 3,543.1600 15/05 3,846.4500 04/05 3,543.1600 15/05 3,861.7500 02/05 3,543.1600 15/05 3.986,7100 01/05 3,649.3600 01/05 * Source text: (bit.ly/1KjyfKe) (Reporting By Shrutee Sarkar and Derek Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* Says it completes the off-floor distribution of shares on March 24
March 24 Australian shares posted their biggest intra-day gain in more than three weeks on Friday, led by financials and healthcare stocks and clawing back this week's earlier losses, as investors eyed the possibility of an imminent U.S. healthcare vote.