July 3 COMMERCIAL BANKS' CASH AS ON AVG DAILY CASH FORTNIGHT BALANCES WITH RBI DATE RESERVE REQUIREMENT ENDING (billion rupees) (billion rupees) 3,385.0300 27/06 3,252.2300 27/06 3,297.9000 26/06 3,252.2300 27/06 3,300.2300 25/06 3,252.2300 27/06 3,246.3100 24/06 3,252.2300 27/06 3,250.0500 23/06 3,252.2300 27/06 3,290.5000 21/06 3,252.2300 27/06 3,269.3000 20/06 3,252.2300 27/06 3,260.6500 19/06 3,252.2300 27/06 3,269.4600 18/06 3,252.2300 27/06 3,269.8500 17/06 3,252.2300 27/06 3,252.8600 16/06 3,252.2300 27/06 3,444.4300 14/06 3,252.2300 27/06 3,434.0500 13/06 3,216.0500 13/06 3,234.8600 12/06 3,216.0500 13/06 3,216.0900 11/06 3,216.0500 13/06 3,252.9000 10/06 3,216.0500 13/06 3,221.7100 09/06 3,216.0500 13/06 3,277.4600 07/06 3,216.0500 13/06 3,307.7500 06/06 3,216.0500 13/06 3,255.0800 05/06 3,216.0500 13/06 3,207.3000 04/06 3,216.0500 13/06 3,202.3500 03/06 3,216.0500 13/06 3,302.1900 02/06 3,216.0500 13/06 3,392.6400 31/05 3,216.0500 13/06 3,344.8000 30/05 3,230.7800 30/05 3,245.2500 29/05 3,230.7800 30/05 3,291.3100 28/05 3,230.7800 30/05 3,295.3000 27/05 3,230.7800 30/05 3,271.0300 26/05 3,230.7800 30/05 3,305.2600 24/05 3,230.7800 30/05 3,231.7300 23/05 3,230.7800 30/05 3,252.6200 22/05 3,230.7800 30/05 3,262.0700 21/05 3,230.7800 30/05 3,253.2600 20/05 3,230.7800 30/05 3,264.1500 19/05 3,230.7800 30/05 3,300.8100 17/05 3,230.7800 30/05 3,237.9000 16/05 3,219.1300 16/05 3,263.4700 15/05 3,219.1300 16/05 3,416.4200 14/05 3,219.1300 16/05 3,406.6200 13/05 3,219.1300 16/05 3,207.4600 12/05 3,219.1300 16/05 3,285.1400 10/05 3,219.1300 16/05 3,233.0900 09/05 3,219.1300 16/05 3,239.7000 08/05 3,219.1300 16/05 3,228.8100 07/05 3,219.1300 16/05 3,245.4600 06/05 3,219.1300 16/05 3,316.5900 05/05 3,219.1300 16/05 3,300.0700 03/05 3,219.1300 16/05 3,308.7300 02/05 3,266.1400 02/05 3,611.8800 01/05 3,266.1400 02/05 3,515.8900 30/04 3,266.1400 02/05 3,247.4100 29/04 3,266.1400 02/05 3,337.8400 26/04 3,266.1400 02/05 3,321.2700 25/04 3,266.1400 02/05 3,436.2500 24/04 3,266.1400 02/05 3,419.5300 23/04 3,266.1400 02/05 3,278.7000 22/04 3,266.1400 02/05 3,253.5300 21/04 3,266.1400 02/05 3,312.3100 19/04 3,266.1400 02/05 3,266.3700 18/04 3,186.4700 18/04 3,260.3300 17/04 3,186.4700 18/04 3,199.6700 16/04 3,186.4700 18/04 3,242.5800 12/04 3,186.4700 18/04 3,249.9300 11/04 3,186.4700 18/04 3,192.4700 10/04 3,186.4700 18/04 3,224.7100 09/04 3,186.4700 18/04 3,508.9500 08/04 3,186.4700 18/04 3,503.7000 07/04 3,186.4700 18/04 3,379.2600 05/04 3,186.4700 18/04 3,266.1100 04/04 3,172.0800 04/04 3,243.4900 03/04 3,172.0800 04/04 3,345.6700 02/04 3,172.0800 04/04 4,072.7600 01/04 3,172.0800 04/04 4,070.9300 31/03 3,172.0800 04/04 4,038.7200 29/03 3,172.0800 04/04 3,805.7400 28/03 3,172.0800 04/04 3,210.0800 27/03 3,172.0800 04/04 3,167.9400 26/03 3,172.0800 04/04 3,265.1800 25/03 3,172.0800 04/04 3,205.6500 24/03 3,172.0800 04/04 3,246.8000 22/03 3,172.0800 04/04 3,163.5800 21/03 3,137.1700 21/03 3,126,3500 20/03 3,137.1700 21/03 3,105.7700 19/03 3,137.1700 21/03 3,107.4900 18/03 3,137.1700 21/03 3,397.9800 17/03 3,137.1700 21/03 3,423.4100 15/03 3,137.1700 21/03 3,690.0200 14/03 3,137.1700 21/03 3,162.6400 13/03 3,137.1700 21/03 3,157.7900 12/03 3,137.1700 21/03 3,149.6000 11/03 3,137.1700 21/03 3,220.1700 10/03 3,137.1700 21/03 3,266.6300 08/03 3,137.1700 21/03 3,216.9000 07/03 3,131.8000 07/03 3,133.3200 06/03 3,131.8000 07/03 3,099.9500 05/03 3,131.8000 07/03 3,114.5200 04/03 3,131.8000 07/03 3,192.3900 03/03 3,131.8000 07/03 3,298.4500 01/03 3,131.8000 07/03 Source - RBI website: (www.rbi.org.in) Reuters subscribers can access the RBI money market operations page by typing RBM12 and hitting ENTER, or by double-clicking on. (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bangalore; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)