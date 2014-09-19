IMF'S LAGARDE SAYS PURSUING THE "WRONG" POLICIES COULD STOP THE NEW GROWTH MOMENTUM IN ITS TRACKS
IMF'S LAGARDE SAYS PURSUING THE "WRONG" POLICIES COULD STOP THE NEW GROWTH MOMENTUM IN ITS TRACKS
Sept 19 COMMERCIAL BANKS' CASH AS ON AVG DAILY CASH FORTNIGHT BALANCES WITH RBI DATE RESERVE REQUIREMENT ENDING (billion rupees) (billion rupees) 3,344.3400 13/09 3,283.0100 19/09 3,351.4100 12/09 3,283.0100 19/09 3,288.5600 11/09 3,283.0100 19/09 3,290.9600 10/09 3,283.0100 19/09 3,311.6300 09/09 3,283.0100 19/09 3,280.3600 08/09 3,283.0100 19/09 3,334.5900 06/09 3,283.0100 19/09 3,324.3100 05/09 3,286.7500 05/09 3,240.2600 04/09 3,286.7500 05/09 3,241.1100 03/09 3,286.7500 05/09 3,256.8800 02/09 3,286.7500 05/09 3,245.3400 01/09 3,286.7500 05/09 3,692.7700 30/08 3,286.7500 05/09 3,595.5300 29/08 3,286.7500 05/09 3,556.7800 28/08 3,286.7500 05/09 3,264.4900 27/08 3,286.7500 05/09 3,293.7900 26/08 3,286.7500 05/09 3,334.1800 23/08 3,286.7500 05/09 3,284.5600 22/08 3,263.4400 22/08 3,236.7800 21/08 3,263.4400 22/08 3,265.4400 20/08 3,263.4400 22/08 3,249.9400 19/08 3,263.4400 22/08 3,519.6000 18/08 3,263.4400 22/08 3,527.8500 16/08 3,263.4400 22/08 3,353.1500 15/08 3,263.4400 22/08 3,353.1500 14/08 3,263.4400 22/08 3,261.6700 13/08 3,263.4400 22/08 3,251.2200 11/08 3,263.4400 22/08 3,293.9500 09/08 3,263.4400 22/08 3,260.7700 08/08 3,276.9800 08/08 3,228.8000 07/08 3,276.9800 08/08 3,213.6000 06/08 3,276.9800 08/08 3,216.3400 05/08 3,276.9800 08/08 3,225.5700 04/08 3,276.9800 08/08 3,636.8900 02/08 3,276.9800 08/08 3,325.9200 01/08 3,276.9800 08/08 3,277.0700 31/07 3,276.9800 08/08 3,352.6900 30/07 3,276.9800 08/08 3,294.8700 29/07 3,276.9800 08/08 3,296.9800 28/07 3,276.9800 08/08 3,374.9800 26/07 3,276.9800 08/08 3,371.4400 25/07 3,253.2100 25/07 3,354.2100 24/07 3,253.2100 25/07 3,275.4500 23/07 3,253.2100 25/07 3,233.5500 21/07 3,253.2100 25/07 3,286.3000 19/07 3,253.2100 25/07 3,302.8800 18/07 3,253.2100 25/07 3,298.7200 17/07 3,253.2100 25/07 3,308.4500 16/07 3,253.2100 25/07 3,257.3300 15/07 3,253.2100 25/07 3,258.5400 14/07 3,253.2100 25/07 3,320.2400 12/07 3,253.2100 25/07 3,282.8700 11/07 3,234.1600 11/07 3,229.5800 10/07 3,234.1600 11/07 3,223.1000 09/07 3,234.1600 11/07 3,200.6800 08/07 3,234.1600 11/07 3,204.7100 07/07 3,234.1600 11/07 3,275.6000 05/07 3,234.1600 11/07 3,244.2900 04/07 3,234.1600 11/07 3,216.5200 03/07 3,234.1600 11/07 3,236.2500 02/07 3,234.1600 11/07 3,443.8500 01/07 3,234.1600 11/07 3,469.1600 30/06 3,234.1600 11/07 3,403.1300 28/06 3,234.1600 11/07 3,385.0300 27/06 3,252.2300 27/06 3,297.9000 26/06 3,252.2300 27/06 3,300.2300 25/06 3,252.2300 27/06 3,246.3100 24/06 3,252.2300 27/06 3,250.0500 23/06 3,252.2300 27/06 3,290.5000 21/06 3,252.2300 27/06 3,269.3000 20/06 3,252.2300 27/06 3,260.6500 19/06 3,252.2300 27/06 3,269.4600 18/06 3,252.2300 27/06 3,269.8500 17/06 3,252.2300 27/06 3,252.8600 16/06 3,252.2300 27/06 3,444.4300 14/06 3,252.2300 27/06 3,434.0500 13/06 3,216.0500 13/06 3,234.8600 12/06 3,216.0500 13/06 3,216.0900 11/06 3,216.0500 13/06 3,252.9000 10/06 3,216.0500 13/06 3,221.7100 09/06 3,216.0500 13/06 3,277.4600 07/06 3,216.0500 13/06 3,307.7500 06/06 3,216.0500 13/06 3,255.0800 05/06 3,216.0500 13/06 3,207.3000 04/06 3,216.0500 13/06 3,202.3500 03/06 3,216.0500 13/06 3,302.1900 02/06 3,216.0500 13/06 3,392.6400 31/05 3,216.0500 13/06 3,344.8000 30/05 3,230.7800 30/05 3,245.2500 29/05 3,230.7800 30/05 3,291.3100 28/05 3,230.7800 30/05 3,295.3000 27/05 3,230.7800 30/05 3,271.0300 26/05 3,230.7800 30/05 3,305.2600 24/05 3,230.7800 30/05 3,231.7300 23/05 3,230.7800 30/05 3,252.6200 22/05 3,230.7800 30/05 3,262.0700 21/05 3,230.7800 30/05 3,253.2600 20/05 3,230.7800 30/05 3,264.1500 19/05 3,230.7800 30/05 3,300.8100 17/05 3,230.7800 30/05 3,237.9000 16/05 3,219.1300 16/05 3,263.4700 15/05 3,219.1300 16/05 3,416.4200 14/05 3,219.1300 16/05 3,406.6200 13/05 3,219.1300 16/05 3,207.4600 12/05 3,219.1300 16/05 3,285.1400 10/05 3,219.1300 16/05 3,233.0900 09/05 3,219.1300 16/05 3,239.7000 08/05 3,219.1300 16/05 3,228.8100 07/05 3,219.1300 16/05 3,245.4600 06/05 3,219.1300 16/05 3,316.5900 05/05 3,219.1300 16/05 3,300.0700 03/05 3,219.1300 16/05 3,308.7300 02/05 3,266.1400 02/05 3,611.8800 01/05 3,266.1400 02/05 Source - RBI website: (www.rbi.org.in) Reuters subscribers can access the RBI money market operations page by typing RBM12 and hitting ENTER, or by double-clicking on. (Reporting by Derek Francis in Bangalore; Editing by Anand Basu)
IMF'S LAGARDE SAYS PURSUING THE "WRONG" POLICIES COULD STOP THE NEW GROWTH MOMENTUM IN ITS TRACKS
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 The world's financial leaders failed to reach a compromise deal to endorse free trade on Saturday, backtracking on past commitments to keep trade open and reject protectionism, the communique of G20 finance ministers and central bankers showed.
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 The world's financial leaders are unlikely to make any reference to trade in their final communique on Saturday because they have been unable to find a wording that would suit the United States, officials with knowledge of the talks said.