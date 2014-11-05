Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
Nov 5 COMMERCIAL BANKS' CASH AS ON AVG DAILY CASH FORTNIGHT BALANCES WITH RBI DATE RESERVE REQUIREMENT ENDING (billion rupees) (billion rupees) 3,329.0800 29/10 3,382.5400 31/10 3,338.0200 28/10 3,382.5400 31/10 3,347.9100 27/10 3,382.5400 31/10 3,682.1100 25/10 3,382.5400 31/10 3,703.9800 24/10 3,382.5400 31/10 3,700.7800 23/10 3,382.5400 31/10 3,705.2600 22/10 3,382.5400 31/10 3,352.0100 21/10 3,382.5400 31/10 3,354.4600 20/10 3,382.5400 31/10 3,395.8900 18/10 3,382.5400 31/10 3,339.2000 17/10 3,302.8600 17/10 3,282.5700 16/10 3,302.8600 17/10 3,647.7900 15/10 3,302.8600 17/10 3,621.4700 14/10 3,302.8600 17/10 3,267.2600 13/10 3,302.8600 17/10 3,355.8600 11/10 3,302.8600 17/10 3,326.0500 10/10 3,302.8600 17/10 3,284.5300 09/10 3,302.8600 17/10 3,274.5900 08/10 3,302.8600 17/10 3,304.0200 07/10 3,302.8600 17/10 3,457.2400 06/10 3,302.8600 17/10 3,455.8300 04/10 3,302.8600 17/10 3,466.6600 03/10 3,323.4100 03/10 3,469.7300 02/10 3,323.4100 03/10 3,469.7300 01/10 3,323.4100 03/10 3,382.0900 30/09 3,323.4100 03/10 3,369.9100 29/09 3,323.4100 03/10 3,463.2900 27/09 3,323.4100 03/10 3,379.3900 26/09 3,323.4100 03/10 3,323.8400 25/09 3,323.4100 03/10 3,308.9000 24/09 3,323.4100 03/10 3,311.6600 23/09 3,323.4100 03/10 3,331.8300 22/09 3,323.4100 03/10 3,397.0500 20/09 3,323.4100 03/10 3,363.4700 19/09 3,283.0100 19/09 3,324.4500 18/09 3,283.0100 19/09 3,270.1900 17/09 3,283.0100 19/09 3,294.5700 16/09 3,283.0100 19/09 3,383.3500 15/09 3,283.0100 19/09 3,344.3400 13/09 3,283.0100 19/09 3,351.4100 12/09 3,283.0100 19/09 3,288.5600 11/09 3,283.0100 19/09 3,290.9600 10/09 3,283.0100 19/09 3,311.6300 09/09 3,283.0100 19/09 3,280.3600 08/09 3,283.0100 19/09 3,334.5900 06/09 3,283.0100 19/09 3,324.3100 05/09 3,286.7500 05/09 3,240.2600 04/09 3,286.7500 05/09 3,241.1100 03/09 3,286.7500 05/09 3,256.8800 02/09 3,286.7500 05/09 3,245.3400 01/09 3,286.7500 05/09 3,692.7700 30/08 3,286.7500 05/09 3,595.5300 29/08 3,286.7500 05/09 3,556.7800 28/08 3,286.7500 05/09 3,264.4900 27/08 3,286.7500 05/09 3,293.7900 26/08 3,286.7500 05/09 3,334.1800 23/08 3,286.7500 05/09 3,284.5600 22/08 3,263.4400 22/08 3,236.7800 21/08 3,263.4400 22/08 3,265.4400 20/08 3,263.4400 22/08 3,249.9400 19/08 3,263.4400 22/08 3,519.6000 18/08 3,263.4400 22/08 3,527.8500 16/08 3,263.4400 22/08 3,353.1500 15/08 3,263.4400 22/08 3,353.1500 14/08 3,263.4400 22/08 3,261.6700 13/08 3,263.4400 22/08 3,251.2200 11/08 3,263.4400 22/08 3,293.9500 09/08 3,263.4400 22/08 3,260.7700 08/08 3,276.9800 08/08 3,228.8000 07/08 3,276.9800 08/08 3,213.6000 06/08 3,276.9800 08/08 3,216.3400 05/08 3,276.9800 08/08 3,225.5700 04/08 3,276.9800 08/08 3,636.8900 02/08 3,276.9800 08/08 3,325.9200 01/08 3,276.9800 08/08 3,277.0700 31/07 3,276.9800 08/08 3,352.6900 30/07 3,276.9800 08/08 3,294.8700 29/07 3,276.9800 08/08 3,296.9800 28/07 3,276.9800 08/08 3,374.9800 26/07 3,276.9800 08/08 3,371.4400 25/07 3,253.2100 25/07 3,354.2100 24/07 3,253.2100 25/07 3,275.4500 23/07 3,253.2100 25/07 3,233.5500 21/07 3,253.2100 25/07 3,286.3000 19/07 3,253.2100 25/07 3,302.8800 18/07 3,253.2100 25/07 3,298.7200 17/07 3,253.2100 25/07 3,308.4500 16/07 3,253.2100 25/07 3,257.3300 15/07 3,253.2100 25/07 3,258.5400 14/07 3,253.2100 25/07 3,320.2400 12/07 3,253.2100 25/07 3,282.8700 11/07 3,234.1600 11/07 3,229.5800 10/07 3,234.1600 11/07 3,223.1000 09/07 3,234.1600 11/07 3,200.6800 08/07 3,234.1600 11/07 3,204.7100 07/07 3,234.1600 11/07 3,275.6000 05/07 3,234.1600 11/07 3,244.2900 04/07 3,234.1600 11/07 3,216.5200 03/07 3,234.1600 11/07 3,236.2500 02/07 3,234.1600 11/07 3,443.8500 01/07 3,234.1600 11/07 Source - RBI website: (www.rbi.org.in) Reuters subscribers can access the RBI money market operations page by typing RBM12 and hitting ENTER, or by double-clicking on. (Reporting By Aditya Kondalamahanty in Bangalore; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 18 Itau Unibanco Holding SA
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 The United States remains committed to free trade but wants to re-examine some trade deals and correct their excesses, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Saturday after G20 finance chiefs backtracked on past commitments about trade.