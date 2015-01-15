BRIEF-Industrivarden Q1 net asset value rises 13 pct
* Net asset value on Mar. 31, SEK 215 per share, an increase during the first quarter of SEK 24/share or by 13 pct
Jan 15 COMMERCIAL BANKS' CASH AS ON AVG DAILY CASH FORTNIGHT BALANCES WITH RBI DATE RESERVE REQUIREMENT ENDING (billion rupees) (billion rupees) 3,417.8600 09/01 3,352.7500 09/01 3,350.5500 08/01 3,352.7500 09/01 3,352.7500 07/01 3,352.7500 09/01 3,370.8200 06/01 3,373.0700 09/01 3,343.5400 05/01 3,373.0700 09/01 3,485.5800 03/01 3,373.0700 09/01 3,398.4200 02/01 3,373.0700 09/01 3,426.7300 01/01 3,373.0700 09/01 3,463.7100 31/12 3,373.0700 09/01 3,401.3900 30/12 3,373.0700 09/01 3,381.1900 29/12 3,373.0700 09/01 3,500.0900 27/12 3,373.0700 09/01 3,458.6200 26/12 3,380.5800 26/12 3,427.1300 25/12 3,380.5800 26/12 3,427.1300 24/12 3,380.5800 26/12 3,386.2200 23/12 3,380.5800 26/12 3,387.6000 22/12 3,380.5800 26/12 3,448.7800 20/12 3,380.5800 26/12 3,444.0300 19/12 3,380.5800 26/12 3,417.2300 18/12 3,380.5800 26/12 3,408.1500 17/12 3,380.5800 26/12 3,353.9800 16/12 3,380.5800 26/12 3,524.4300 15/12 3,380.5800 26/12 3,416.4300 13/12 3,380.5800 26/12 3,473.8200 12/12 3,349.6100 12/12 3,364.4600 11/12 3,349.6100 12/12 3,357.1000 10/12 3,349.6100 12/12 3,333.4600 09/12 3,349.6100 12/12 3,334.9100 08/12 3,349.6100 12/12 3,391.0100 06/12 3,349.6100 12/12 3,503.9700 05/12 3,349.6100 12/12 3,325.9900 04/12 3,349.6100 12/12 3,330.6400 03/12 3,349.6100 12/12 3,323.9200 02/12 3,349.6100 12/12 3,379.9200 01/12 3,349.6100 12/12 3,537.5900 29/11 3,349.6100 12/12 3,498.4300 28/11 3,364.8400 28/11 3,457.0100 27/11 3,364.8400 28/11 3,404.0300 26/11 3,364.8400 28/11 3,442.8600 25/11 3,364.8400 28/11 3,355.2400 24/11 3,364.8400 28/11 3,410.9900 22/11 3,364.8400 28/11 3,390.0900 21/11 3,364.8400 28/11 3,403.3600 20/11 3,364.8400 28/11 3,373.1300 19/11 3,364.8400 28/11 3,374.9400 18/11 3,364.8400 28/11 3,353.3400 17/11 3,364.8400 28/11 3,407.4300 15/11 3,364.8400 28/11 3,368.0500 14/11 3,332.9400 14/11 3,293.1500 13/11 3,332.9400 14/11 3,342.6800 12/11 3,332.9400 14/11 3,298.6700 11/11 3,332.9400 14/11 3,306.2000 10/11 3,332.9400 14/11 3,385.4900 08/11 3,332.9400 14/11 3,375.5400 07/11 3,332.9400 14/11 3,552.9400 06/11 3,332.9400 14/11 3,537.8300 05/11 3,332.9400 14/11 3,394.9600 04/11 3,332.9400 14/11 3,390.7800 03/11 3,332.9400 14/11 3,508.2500 01/11 3,332.9400 14/11 (Reporting By Aditya Kondalamahanty in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
MILAN, April 5 Senior debt issued by Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca extended gains on Tuesday after the two ailing Italian banks said the European Central Bank had confirmed they met criteria for a state bailout. Investors had dumped the two banks' debt last week on concerns they may fail to qualify for a state rescue and would have to be wound down under European Union rules that impose losses on senior bondholders and large depositors.
ZURICH, April 5 The Swiss attorney general's office (OAG) has now confiscated $1 billion worth of assets linked to Brazil's scandal-plagued oil firm Petrobras, up from $800 million seized through 2015, it said on Wednesday.