BRIEF-MFC Bancorp Ltd reports reports results for 2016 and announces proposed plan of arrangement
* MFC Bancorp Ltd reports results for 2016 and announces proposed plan of arrangement
Feb 10 COMMERCIAL BANKS' CASH AS ON AVG DAILY CASH FORTNIGHT BALANCES WITH RBI DATE RESERVE REQUIREMENT ENDING (billion rupees) (billion rupees) 3,377.3500 05/02 3,417,6300 06/02 3,385.1600 04/02 3,417,6300 06/02 3,382.6600 03/02 3,417,6300 06/02 3,422.2000 02/02 3,417,6300 06/02 3,519.9200 31/01 3,417,6300 06/02 3,421.4500 30/01 3,417,6300 06/02 3,405.7000 29/01 3,417,6300 06/02 3,435.9800 28/01 3,417,6300 06/02 3,416.6600 27/01 3,417,6300 06/02 3,574.3400 26/01 3,417,6300 06/02 3,574.3400 24/01 3,417,6300 06/02 3,486.9000 23/01 3,392.1800 23/01 3,423.7600 22/01 3,392.1800 23/01 3,435.3300 21/01 3,392.1800 23/01 3,402.4000 20/01 3,392.1800 23/01 3,415.4300 19/01 3,392.1800 23/01 3,451.4500 17/01 3,392.1800 23/01 3,439.0900 16/01 3,392.1800 23/01 3,412.3100 15/01 3,392.1800 23/01 3,412.5500 14/01 3,392.1800 23/01 3,408.8600 13/01 3,392.1800 23/01 3,383.9200 12/01 3,392.1800 23/01 3,445.4200 10/01 3,392.1800 23/01 3,417.8600 09/01 3,352.7500 09/01 3,350.5500 08/01 3,352.7500 09/01 3,352.7500 07/01 3,352.7500 09/01 3,370.8200 06/01 3,373.0700 09/01 3,343.5400 05/01 3,373.0700 09/01 3,485.5800 03/01 3,373.0700 09/01 3,398.4200 02/01 3,373.0700 09/01 3,426.7300 01/01 3,373.0700 09/01 3,463.7100 31/12 3,373.0700 09/01 3,401.3900 30/12 3,373.0700 09/01 3,381.1900 29/12 3,373.0700 09/01 3,500.0900 27/12 3,373.0700 09/01 3,458.6200 26/12 3,380.5800 26/12 3,427.1300 25/12 3,380.5800 26/12 3,427.1300 24/12 3,380.5800 26/12 3,386.2200 23/12 3,380.5800 26/12 3,387.6000 22/12 3,380.5800 26/12 3,448.7800 20/12 3,380.5800 26/12 3,444.0300 19/12 3,380.5800 26/12 3,417.2300 18/12 3,380.5800 26/12 3,408.1500 17/12 3,380.5800 26/12 3,353.9800 16/12 3,380.5800 26/12 3,524.4300 15/12 3,380.5800 26/12 3,416.4300 13/12 3,380.5800 26/12 3,473.8200 12/12 3,349.6100 12/12 3,364.4600 11/12 3,349.6100 12/12 3,357.1000 10/12 3,349.6100 12/12 3,333.4600 09/12 3,349.6100 12/12 3,334.9100 08/12 3,349.6100 12/12 3,391.0100 06/12 3,349.6100 12/12 3,503.9700 05/12 3,349.6100 12/12 3,325.9900 04/12 3,349.6100 12/12 3,330.6400 03/12 3,349.6100 12/12 3,323.9200 02/12 3,349.6100 12/12 3,379.9200 01/12 3,349.6100 12/12 (Reporting By Derek Francis in Bengaluru)
* MFC Bancorp Ltd reports results for 2016 and announces proposed plan of arrangement
MOSCOW, March 31 Russian banks are yet to sign a "standstill agreement" with Croatia's Agrokor as part of debt restructuring talks, but they plan to do so in the near future, two Russian sources close to the talks said on Friday.