BRIEF-CHC Student Housing announces termination of proposed business combination with Dundee Acquisition Ltd.
April 6 COMMERCIAL BANKS' CASH AS ON AVG DAILY CASH FORTNIGHT BALANCES WITH RBI DATE RESERVE REQUIREMENT ENDING (billion rupees) (billion rupees)
3,513.4600 28/03 3,507.7600 03/04
3,573.6900 27/03 3,507.7600 03/04
3,497.3600 26/03 3,507.7600 03/04
3,498.3000 25/03 3,507.7600 03/04
3,465.0300 24/03 3,507.7600 03/04
3,507.8500 23/03 3,507.7600 03/04
3,582.1500 21/03 3,507.7600 03/04
3,730.8700 20/03 3,459.3800 20/03
3,460.6900 19/03 3,459.3800 20/03
3,459.8500 18/03 3,459.3800 20/03
3,472.1800 17/03 3,459.3800 20/03
3,463.9700 16/03 3,459.3800 20/03
3,475.0100 14/03 3,459.3800 20/03
3,602.7900 13/03 3,459.3800 20/03
3,480.5300 12/03 3,459.3800 20/03
3,460.4100 11/03 3,459.3800 20/03
3,529.4800 10/03 3,459.3800 20/03
3,471.3600 09/03 3,459.3800 20/03
3,460.1500 07/03 3,459.3800 20/03
3,666.0600 06/03 3,458.1000 06/03
3,676.8600 05/03 3,458.1000 06/03
3,424.7700 04/03 3,458.1000 06/03
3,428.7000 03/03 3,458.1000 06/03
3,507.2300 02/03 3,458.1000 06/03
3,539.0000 28/02 3,458.1000 06/03
3,596.2700 27/02 3,458.1000 06/03
3,496.5500 26/02 3,458.1000 06/03
3,562.5800 25/02 3,458.1000 06/03
3,497.3800 24/02 3,458.1000 06/03
3,476.5900 23/02 3,458.1000 06/03
3,447.1100 21/02 3,458.1000 06/03
3,433.2200 20/02 3,422.2500 20/02
3,704.9200 19/02 3,422.2500 20/02
3,617.2500 17/02 3,422.2500 20/02
3,617.0300 16/02 3,422.2500 20/02
3,506.4400 14/02 3,422.2500 20/02
3,488.3400 13/02 3,422.2500 20/02
3,412.7000 12/02 3,422.2500 20/02
3,372.2600 11/02 3,422.2500 20/02
3,384.4500 10/02 3,422.2500 20/02
3,427.2700 09/02 3,422.2500 20/02
3,406.0000 07/02 3,422.2500 20/02
3,632.4200 06/02 3,417,6300 06/02
3,377.3500 05/02 3,417,6300 06/02
3,385.1600 04/02 3,417,6300 06/02
3,382.6600 03/02 3,417,6300 06/02
3,422.2000 02/02 3,417,6300 06/02
3,519.9200 31/01 3,417,6300 06/02
3,421.4500 30/01 3,417,6300 06/02
3,405.7000 29/01 3,417,6300 06/02
3,435.9800 28/01 3,417,6300 06/02
3,416.6600 27/01 3,417,6300 06/02
3,574.3400 26/01 3,417,6300 06/02
3,574.3400 24/01 3,417,6300 06/02
3,486.9000 23/01 3,392.1800 23/01
3,423.7600 22/01 3,392.1800 23/01
3,435.3300 21/01 3,392.1800 23/01
3,402.4000 20/01 3,392.1800 23/01
3,415.4300 19/01 3,392.1800 23/01
3,451.4500 17/01 3,392.1800 23/01
3,439.0900 16/01 3,392.1800 23/01
3,412.3100 15/01 3,392.1800 23/01
3,412.5500 14/01 3,392.1800 23/01
3,408.8600 13/01 3,392.1800 23/01
3,383.9200 12/01 3,392.1800 23/01
3,445.4200 10/01 3,392.1800 23/01
3,417.8600 09/01 3,352.7500 09/01
3,350.5500 08/01 3,352.7500 09/01
3,352.7500 07/01 3,352.7500 09/01
3,370.8200 06/01 3,373.0700 09/01
3,343.5400 05/01 3,373.0700 09/01
3,485.5800 03/01 3,373.0700 09/01
3,398.4200 02/01 3,373.0700 09/01
3,426.7300 01/01 3,373.0700 09/01 (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* Lender, an indirect unit of co, entered into loan agreement to grant loan to customer of a principal amount of HK$15 million Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nvMZOA) Further company coverage: