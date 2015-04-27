S.Korea c.bank says rising household debt may be capping consumption
SEOUL, April 6 South Korea's central bank on Thursday said elevated household debt could be restraining private consumption, especially as borrowing costs are rising.
April 27 COMMERCIAL BANKS' CASH AS ON AVG DAILY CASH FORTNIGHT BALANCES WITH RBI DATE RESERVE REQUIREMENT ENDING (billion rupees) (billion rupees) 3,644.0100 22/04 3,649.3600 01/05 3,703.2100 21/04 3,649.3600 01/05 3,657.9700 20/04 3,649.3600 01/05 3,645.9700 18/04 3,649.3600 01/05 3,598.7700 17/04 3,507.5500 17/04 3,504.7000 16/04 3,507.5500 17/04 3,578.7500 15/04 3,507.5500 17/04 3,527.7400 14/04 3,507.5500 17/04 3,533.8500 13/04 3,507.5500 17/04 3,533.8500 11/04 3,507.5500 17/04 3,521.2000 10/04 3,507.5500 17/04 3,493.4300 09/04 3,507.5500 17/04 3,466.6900 08/04 3,507.5500 17/04 3,489.4000 07/04 3,507.5500 17/04 3,500.2000 06/04 3,507.5500 17/04 3,819.9200 04/04 3,507.5500 17/04 3,682.1200 03/04 3,507.7600 03/04 3,678.9500 02/04 3,507.7600 03/04 4,398.8700 01/04 3,507.7600 03/04 4,396.7900 31/03 3,507.7600 03/04 3,952.6700 30/03 3,507.7600 03/04 3,513.4600 28/03 3,507.7600 03/04 3,573.6900 27/03 3,507.7600 03/04 3,497.3600 26/03 3,507.7600 03/04 3,498.3000 25/03 3,507.7600 03/04 3,465.0300 24/03 3,507.7600 03/04 3,507.8500 23/03 3,507.7600 03/04 3,582.1500 21/03 3,507.7600 03/04 3,730.8700 20/03 3,459.3800 20/03 3,460.6900 19/03 3,459.3800 20/03 3,459.8500 18/03 3,459.3800 20/03 3,472.1800 17/03 3,459.3800 20/03 3,463.9700 16/03 3,459.3800 20/03 3,475.0100 14/03 3,459.3800 20/03 3,602.7900 13/03 3,459.3800 20/03 3,480.5300 12/03 3,459.3800 20/03 3,460.4100 11/03 3,459.3800 20/03 3,529.4800 10/03 3,459.3800 20/03 3,471.3600 09/03 3,459.3800 20/03 3,460.1500 07/03 3,459.3800 20/03 3,666.0600 06/03 3,458.1000 06/03 3,676.8600 05/03 3,458.1000 06/03 3,424.7700 04/03 3,458.1000 06/03 3,428.7000 03/03 3,458.1000 06/03 3,507.2300 02/03 3,458.1000 06/03 3,539.0000 28/02 3,458.1000 06/03 3,596.2700 27/02 3,458.1000 06/03 3,496.5500 26/02 3,458.1000 06/03 3,562.5800 25/02 3,458.1000 06/03 3,497.3800 24/02 3,458.1000 06/03 3,476.5900 23/02 3,458.1000 06/03 3,447.1100 21/02 3,458.1000 06/03 3,433.2200 20/02 3,422.2500 20/02 3,704.9200 19/02 3,422.2500 20/02 3,617.2500 17/02 3,422.2500 20/02 3,617.0300 16/02 3,422.2500 20/02 3,506.4400 14/02 3,422.2500 20/02 3,488.3400 13/02 3,422.2500 20/02 3,412.7000 12/02 3,422.2500 20/02 3,372.2600 11/02 3,422.2500 20/02 3,384.4500 10/02 3,422.2500 20/02 3,427.2700 09/02 3,422.2500 20/02 3,406.0000 07/02 3,422.2500 20/02 3,632.4200 06/02 3,417,6300 06/02 3,377.3500 05/02 3,417,6300 06/02 3,385.1600 04/02 3,417,6300 06/02 3,382.6600 03/02 3,417,6300 06/02 3,422.2000 02/02 3,417,6300 06/02 * Source text: (bit.ly/1dij5IC) (Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
LONDON, April 5 On March 29, El Salvador made a little bit of history.
HONG KONG, April 6 IMAX China Holding Inc , which operates and installs cinema systems, said on Thursday two private equity investors had sold an aggregate 5.9 percent stake to a "prominent" international investment bank, helping to increase liquidity in the market.