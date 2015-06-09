DAX nears record high as European shares march on
* H&M drops after results (Writes through, adds closing prices)
June 9 BALANCES WITH RBI DATE RESERVE REQUIREMENT ENDING (billion rupees) (billion rupees) 3,539.3400 04/06 3,554.4400 12/06 3,549.1200 03/06 3,554.4400 12/06 3,626.3100 01/06 3,554.4400 12/06 3,691.3200 31/05 3,554.4400 12/06 3,691.5800 30/05 3,554.4400 12/06 3,709.0000 29/05 3,591.4500 29/05 3,637.1200 28/05 3,591.4500 29/05 3,642.5400 27/05 3,591.4500 29/05 3,667.9400 26/05 3,591.4500 29/05 3,611.9800 25/05 3,591.4500 29/05 3,661.9600 23/05 3,591.4500 29/05 3,616.4500 22/05 3,591.4500 29/05 3,577.9200 21/05 3,591.4500 29/05 3,653.3100 20/05 3,591.4500 29/05 3,616.5200 19/05 3,591.4500 29/05 3,567.1300 18/05 3,591.4500 29/05 3,614.9500 16/05 3,591.4500 29/05 3,605.3700 15/05 3,543.1600 15/05 3,513.9900 14/05 3,543.1600 15/05 3,506.4500 13/05 3,543.1600 15/05 3,552.8200 12/05 3,543.1600 15/05 3,504.2700 11/05 3,543.1600 15/05 3,550.1800 09/05 3,543.1600 15/05 3,541.7100 08/05 3,543.1600 15/05 3,505.6900 07/05 3,543.1600 15/05 3,515.3500 06/05 3,543.1600 15/05 3,544.4900 05/05 3,543.1600 15/05 3,846.4500 04/05 3,543.1600 15/05 3,861.7500 02/05 3,543.1600 15/05 3.986,7100 01/05 3,649.3600 01/05 3,983.2800 30/04 3,649.3600 01/05 3,672.6600 29/04 3,649.3600 01/05 3,662.9100 28/04 3,649.3600 01/05 3,647.0600 27/04 3,649.3600 01/05 3,710.9700 25/04 3,649.3600 01/05 3,732.3700 24/04 3,649.3600 01/05 3,603.3200 23/04 3,649.3600 01/05 3,644.0100 22/04 3,649.3600 01/05 3,703.2100 21/04 3,649.3600 01/05 3,657.9700 20/04 3,649.3600 01/05 3,645.9700 18/04 3,649.3600 01/05 3,598.7700 17/04 3,507.5500 17/04 3,504.7000 16/04 3,507.5500 17/04 3,578.7500 15/04 3,507.5500 17/04 3,527.7400 14/04 3,507.5500 17/04 3,533.8500 13/04 3,507.5500 17/04 3,533.8500 11/04 3,507.5500 17/04 3,521.2000 10/04 3,507.5500 17/04 3,493.4300 09/04 3,507.5500 17/04 3,466.6900 08/04 3,507.5500 17/04 3,489.4000 07/04 3,507.5500 17/04 3,500.2000 06/04 3,507.5500 17/04 3,819.9200 04/04 3,507.5500 17/04 3,682.1200 03/04 3,507.7600 03/04 3,678.9500 02/04 3,507.7600 03/04 4,398.8700 01/04 3,507.7600 03/04 * Source text: (bit.ly/1IrhWt4) (Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
* H&M drops after results (Writes through, adds closing prices)
March 30 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce said on Thursday it has raised its offer for PrivateBancorp Inc by 20 percent to about $4.9 billion, after some of the Chicago-based lender's shareholders opposed an initial bid.