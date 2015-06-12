BRIEF-BFF prices IPO at 4.70 euros a share
April 5 Banking group Banca Farmafactoring (BFF) says:
June 12 BALANCES WITH RBI DATE RESERVE REQUIREMENT ENDING (billion rupees) (billion rupees) 3,536.9000 08/06 3,554.4400 12/06 3,538.6500 06/06 3,554.4400 12/06 3,552.8900 05/06 3,554.4400 12/06 3,539.3400 04/06 3,554.4400 12/06 3,549.1200 03/06 3,554.4400 12/06 3,626.3100 01/06 3,554.4400 12/06 3,691.3200 31/05 3,554.4400 12/06 3,691.5800 30/05 3,554.4400 12/06 3,709.0000 29/05 3,591.4500 29/05 3,637.1200 28/05 3,591.4500 29/05 3,642.5400 27/05 3,591.4500 29/05 3,667.9400 26/05 3,591.4500 29/05 3,611.9800 25/05 3,591.4500 29/05 3,661.9600 23/05 3,591.4500 29/05 3,616.4500 22/05 3,591.4500 29/05 3,577.9200 21/05 3,591.4500 29/05 3,653.3100 20/05 3,591.4500 29/05 3,616.5200 19/05 3,591.4500 29/05 3,567.1300 18/05 3,591.4500 29/05 3,614.9500 16/05 3,591.4500 29/05 3,605.3700 15/05 3,543.1600 15/05 3,513.9900 14/05 3,543.1600 15/05 3,506.4500 13/05 3,543.1600 15/05 3,552.8200 12/05 3,543.1600 15/05 3,504.2700 11/05 3,543.1600 15/05 3,550.1800 09/05 3,543.1600 15/05 3,541.7100 08/05 3,543.1600 15/05 3,505.6900 07/05 3,543.1600 15/05 3,515.3500 06/05 3,543.1600 15/05 3,544.4900 05/05 3,543.1600 15/05 3,846.4500 04/05 3,543.1600 15/05 3,861.7500 02/05 3,543.1600 15/05 3.986,7100 01/05 3,649.3600 01/05 * Source text: (bit.ly/1C26mzB) (Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
April 5 Banking group Banca Farmafactoring (BFF) says:
* Will undertake a restructuring, reallocating capital and management resources across portfolio and pipeline
* Said on Tuesday the sole shareholder, GreenOak Spain Investments Sarl, had agreed to authorize the transfer by the company of 100 percent of shares of GO Spain XXI, GreenOak Spain Solar, Inversiones Baglio, Inversiones Barrow, Inversiones Fraser, Inversiones Grace, Inversiones Mandrem, Inversiones Manly, Inversiones Margarita, Inversiones Ninara, Inversiones Reinga and Inversiones Silang