NEW DELHI, June 16 Reserve Bank of India Deputy
Governor S.S. Mundra said on Friday state-run lenders may need
more capital beyond the budgeted total allocation of 700 billion
rupees ($10.84 billion) in the four fiscal years through March
2019.
Mundra, addressing reporters in the sidelines of a banking
event in New Delhi, also said there was no specific timeline set
by the central bank to identify additional loan defaulters on
which bankers would need to start bankruptcy proceedings.
The RBI this week had identified 12 of the largest loan
defaulters and said creditors must pursue bankruptcy proceedings
against them.
Credit rating agencies have said India will ultimately need
to inject more capital into state-run lenders, which hold the
bulk of troubled loans in India, to make a dent in reducing the
country's $150 billion in stressed debt.
($1 = 64.5800 Indian rupees)
