Coffee giant JAB Holdings to start European roadshow for debt raising
LONDON, March 14 JAB Holdings, owner of the world's biggest standalone coffee business, will begin a European roadshow this week, it said on Tuesday, as it aims to raise debt.
MUMBAI May 8 The Reserve Bank of India is likely to issue guidelines for issuance of "on-tap" bank licences in 2014/15, RBI Deputy R. Gandhi said on Thursday, a month after the central bank granted two preliminary licences to set up new banks.
Alongside, the RBI is also expected to issue guidelines on differentiated bank licences in the current financial year, Gandhi said.
On-tap licensing means that the RBI window for granting banking licences will be open through the year.
Last month, the RBI gave bank licences to IDFC Ltd , and Bandhan Financial Services, opening the door for allowing new banks for the first time since 2004. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Anand Basu)
DUBAI, March 14 Bahrain's GFH Financial Group may merge with Dubai-based Shuaa Capital, GFH said on Tuesday, confirming market speculation that sent both companies' share prices surging this week.
* Patriot national reports results for the fourth quarter and year ended december 31, 2016; provides 2017 outlook