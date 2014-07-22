BRIEF-Hanmi announces pricing of $100 million subordinated debt offering
* Hanmi announces pricing of $100 million subordinated debt offering
MUMBAI, July 22 India's central bank said it would start disclosing the names of banks deemed as domestic systematically important banks (D-SIB), the rough equivalent of too-big-to-fail in other countries, in August of each year starting in 2015.
The Reserve Bank of India said as per data it had compiled as of March 31, 2013, four to six domestic lenders would qualify under the D-SIB category.
The central bank added it would create four sub-categories of D-SIB lenders, each with different requirements for additional common equity tier 1 capital requirements that would range from 0.20 percent to 0.80 percent of risk weighted assets.
For full RBI release see (bit.ly/1yVoLxG) (Reporting by Rafael Nam and Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* Hanmi announces pricing of $100 million subordinated debt offering
NEW YORK, March 16 Federal and state prosecutors said on Thursday they would not bring criminal charges against New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio or his aides in two simultaneous year-long investigations into his fundraising practices.
March 16 The U.S. Federal Reserve on Thursday made it easier for bigger lenders to merge, by quadrupling its threshold of combined size that would require an extensive regulatory review of a proposed deal.