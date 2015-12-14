MUMBAI Dec 14 India's central bank supports
mergers among commercial lenders but they have to be focused and
strategic, a deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of India said
on Monday.
S.S. Mundra, speaking at a business school in Mumbai, warned
that merging a weak bank with a strong bank might weaken the
stronger lender.
"I would believe merger for the sake of merger really would
not serve the intended purpose," he said.
India has more than two dozen state-run banks which dominate
its banking landscape. The government has said it will not force
consolidation, but several weaker banks are expected to merge
with rivals.
(Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Writing by Devidutta
Tripathy; Editing by Clara Ferreira Marques)