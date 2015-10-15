AIZAWL, India Oct 15 Reserve Bank of India
Governor Raghuram Rajan said on Thursday the central bank would
take a close look at the asset quality of lenders, while calling
on them to recognise all bad loans and put assets back to work
after talking with company promoters.
The comments are the latest by Rajan pushing lenders to deal
with their pile of non-performing assets as the government
pushes for increased corporate investments.
Rajan said the central bank was also working with the
government to find ways to ensure a fuller transmission of
interest rates. The RBI has eased the repo rate by 125 basis
points so far this year, including a bigger-than-expected 50 bps
cut late last month.
He was addressing a news briefing after the conclusion of
the RBI board meeting in the northeastern state of Mizoram.
