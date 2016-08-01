MUMBAI Aug 1 The Reserve Bank of India said
large industrial companies will only be allowed to invest up to
10 percent in banks, and thus, will not be allowed to set up
lenders, according to final guidelines for banking licenses
issued on Monday.
Only entities with total assets of at least 50 billion
rupees ($749.63 million) will be allowed to become major
stakeholders in banks, the RBI added in the statement.
The non-financial businesses of any entity becoming a major
stakeholder in banks will not be able to exceed 40 percent of
its total assets, the RBI also said.
The final guidelines hew closely to the draft rules it had
issued in May as the central bank seeks to encourage the entry
of more lenders in a country where only about half the
population have access to formal financial services.
For the full guideline release, click: bit.ly/2abJlYs
($1 = 66.7000 Indian rupees)
