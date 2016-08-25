BRIEF-Horace Mann Educators says CFO Dwayne Hallman to take medical leave
* Horace Mann chief financial officer Dwayne D. Hallman to take medical leave; Bret A. Conklin named acting chief financial officer
MUMBAI Aug 25 India's central bank on Thursday retained State Bank of India and ICICI Bank, the nation's top two lenders by assets, as "domestic systemically important banks", or the equivalent as "too big to fail" for a second consecutive year.
The two banks had been assigned the status last year, the first time the Reserve Bank of India moved to such a classification.
Being named as systemically important imposes additional capital requirements for the two lenders.
In compiling the list, the RBI considers factors including size, complexity, interconnectedness, international links among others. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Rafael Nam)
* German American Bancorp, Inc. (GABC) posts 7th consecutive year of record annual earnings & announces cash dividend increase
NEW YORK/FRANKFURT, Jan 30 Deutsche Bank AG has agreed to pay $425 million to New York's banking regulator over a "mirror trading" scheme that moved $10 billion out of Russia between 2011 and 2015, the regulator said on Monday.