Indebted Croatia's food concern signs standstill agreement
ZAGREB, April 2 Indebted Croatian food concern Agrokor has signed a standstill agreement in an effort to stabilise its business, the company's spokeswoman said on Sunday.
Feb 6 Indian banks' loans rose 10.7 percent in the two weeks to Jan. 23 from a year earlier, while deposits grew 11.6 percent, the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.
Outstanding loans rose 27.9 billion rupees ($452.2 million) to 63.94 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Jan. 23. Non-food credit rose 90.2 billion rupees to 62.91 trillion rupees, while food credit fell 62.3 billion rupees to 1.03 trillion rupees.
Bank deposits fell 150.5 billion rupees to 84.01 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Jan. 23. ($1 = 61.6950 Indian rupees) (Reporting By Derek Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
ZAGREB, April 2 Indebted Croatian food concern Agrokor has signed a standstill agreement in an effort to stabilise its business, the company's spokeswoman said on Sunday.
DOHA, April 2 The merger of Qatari banks Masraf Al Rayan, Barwa Bank and International Bank of Qatar will take six months to complete, Masraf Al Rayan's chairman Hussain Ali al-Abdulla said on Sunday.