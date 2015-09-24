MUMBAI, Sept 24 The Reserve Bank of India said
on Thursday it would not apply its strict rules on foreign
exchange transactions for residents in India who are
repatriating an asset held abroad as long as all underlying
taxes or penalties have been paid under the Black Money Act.
The RBI added no permission would be required either under
the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) when assets have been
declared if they are repatriated within 180 days from the date
of declaration.
However, permission under FEMA rules would need to be sought
if the assets will continue to be held abroad, the RBI said.
India this year passed a tough rule against so-called "black
money", or assets illegally held outside the country to avoid
tax, vowing stiffer punishments while also providing a grace
period with conditions for those willing to declare them.
(Reporting by Karen Rebelo; Editing by Rafael Nam)