Aug 21 The Reserve Bank of India:
* RBI accepts 37 bids for 19.85 bln rupees out of 117 bids for
63.34 bln rupees received at 2024 bond sale
* RBI says partial allotment of 62.86 pct on 10 bids at 2024
bond auction
* RBI accepts 56 bids for 59.82 bln rupees out of 221 bids for
179.22 bln rupees received at 2030 bond sale
* RBI says partial allotment of 82.65 pct on 19 bids at 2030
bond auction
* RBI accepts 37 bids for 29.78 bln rupees out of 101 bids for
86.09 bln rupees received at 2032 bond sale
* RBI says partial allotment of 42.98 pct on 5 bids at 2032
bond auction
* RBI accepts 77 bids for 29.90 bln rupees out of 143 bids for
78.51 bln rupees received at 2044 bond sale
* RBI says partial allotment of 55.05 pct on 6 bids at 2044
bond auction
(Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar in Bengaluru)
