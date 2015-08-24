UPDATE 1-ECB's Nouy says some banks may need to be shut
* Nouy seeks greater discretion in capital demands (Adds detail, quotes)
Aug 24 The Reserve Bank of India:
* India to sell 140 bln rupees of bonds on August 28 -rbi * India to sell 20 bln rupees of 7.68 pct 2023 bonds -rbi * India to sell 60 bln rupees of 7.72 pct 2025 bonds -rbi * India to sell 30 bln rupees of 8.24 pct 2033 bonds -rbi * India to sell 30 bln rupees of 8.13 pct 2045 bonds -rbi * India to sell bonds via multiple price method - rbi
Source Text: bit.ly/1fB0J68 (Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar in Bengaluru) )
* Nouy seeks greater discretion in capital demands (Adds detail, quotes)
KUALA LUMPUR, March 23 Malaysia's central bank on Thursday projected that the economy will grow 4.3-4.8 percent this year, more than the 4.2 percent reported for 2016.