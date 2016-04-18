BRIEF-Bethunes Investments announces initiatives to lower costs
* To lower costs for year ahead, board appointed Christopher Swasbrook - chairman of bil with additional executive responsibilities
April 18 Reserve Bank of India:
* India to sell 30 bln rupees of 7.68 pct 2023 bonds - cenbank
* India to sell 80 bln rupees of 7.59 pct 2026 bonds - cenbank
* India to sell 20 bln rupees of 7.73 pct 2034 bonds - cenbank
* India to sell 20 bln rupees of 8.13 pct 2045 bonds - cenbank
* India to sell bonds via multiple price method - cenbank
Source text - (bit.ly/1SNsZiy) (Bengaluru newsroom)
* To lower costs for year ahead, board appointed Christopher Swasbrook - chairman of bil with additional executive responsibilities
MEXICO CITY, April 6 Mexico's Grupo Financiero Inbursa said on Thursday that its subsidiary, Banco Inbursa, had issued a 10-year bond on international markets for $750 million.
JOHANNESBURG, April 7 Thousands of marchers are due to protest in major South African cities against President Jacob Zuma on Friday, demanding he quit after a cabinet reshuffle triggered the latest crisis of his presidency.