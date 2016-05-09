BRIEF-Shenzhen Capstone Industrial sees Q1 2017 net profit to be 85-95 mln yuan
* Sees net profit for Q1 2017 to be 85 million yuan to 95 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (35.6 million yuan)
May 9 Finance Ministry of India:
* India to sell 150 bln rupees of bonds on May 13 - Finance Ministry * India to sell 30 bln rupees of 7.68 pct 2023 bonds - Finance Ministry * India to sell 80 bln rupees of 7.59 pct 2026 bonds - Finance Ministry * India to sell 20 bln rupees of 7.50 pct 2034 bonds - Finance Ministry * India to sell 20 bln rupees of 8.17 pct 2044 bonds - Finance Ministry * India to sell bonds via multiple price method - Finance Ministry
Source text: (bit.ly/1T0yQlI) (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Sees net profit for Q1 2017 to be 85 million yuan to 95 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (35.6 million yuan)
* Ant bid hiked by 36 pct to $18 per share, Euronet has bid $15.20