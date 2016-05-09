May 9 Finance Ministry of India:

* India to sell 150 bln rupees of bonds on May 13 - Finance Ministry * India to sell 30 bln rupees of 7.68 pct 2023 bonds - Finance Ministry * India to sell 80 bln rupees of 7.59 pct 2026 bonds - Finance Ministry * India to sell 20 bln rupees of 7.50 pct 2034 bonds - Finance Ministry * India to sell 20 bln rupees of 8.17 pct 2044 bonds - Finance Ministry * India to sell bonds via multiple price method - Finance Ministry

Source text: (bit.ly/1T0yQlI) (Bengaluru newsroom)