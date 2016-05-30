BRIEF-Intesa denies it is examining share swap offer for Generali
* denies the bank is examining a share swap offer for insurer Generali Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
May 30 Reserve Bank of India:
* India to sell 150 bln rupees of bonds on June 3- cenbank * India to sell 30 bln rupees of 7.68 pct 2023 bonds - cenbank * India to sell 80 bln rupees of 7.59 pct 2026 bonds - cenbank * India to sell 20 bln rupees of 7.73 pct 2034 bonds - cenbank * India to sell 20 bln rupees of 8.13 pct 2045 bonds -cenbank * India to sell bonds via multiple price method - cenbank
WASHINGTON, Feb 2 The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday eased sanctions on Russian intelligence agency FSB put in place by former President Barack Obama last year over accusations that Moscow launched cyber attacks to try to influence the U.S. presidential election.
Feb 2 Health insurer Cigna Corp on Thursday added to growing public pressure on Republican lawmakers and the Trump administration to stabilize the Obamacare individual market or risk insurers pulling out.