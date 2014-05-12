May 12 The Reserve Bank of India: * India to sell 200 billion rupees of bonds on May 16. * India to sell 60 billion rupees of 8.35 percent 2022 bonds, 80 billion rupees of 8.24 percent 2027 bonds. * India to sell 30 billion rupees each of 9.20 percent 2030 bonds, and 9.23 percent 2043 bonds.