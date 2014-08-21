MUMBAI Aug 21 The Reserve Bank of India will
prioritize improving liquidity in debt markets, including by
issuing longer-dated bonds and conducting more frequent
buybacks, according to an annual report out on Thursday.
Other measures to deepen trading will include debt switches,
through which the RBI exchanges bonds, reducing the number of
maturities so that trading can increase in fewer bonds, and
reviewing guidelines on shorting bonds.
"The Reserve Bank plans to articulate a comprehensive debt
management strategy with sound international practice," the
central bank said in its 2013/14 annual report.
However, the RBI did not provide specific details.
Under Governor Raghuram Rajan, the RBI has sought to further
develop bond markets, by for example introducing term repos and
bond futures.
Full report: bit.ly/1sWUKxm
