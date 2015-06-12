MUMBAI, June 12 The Reserve Bank of India
devolved 12.66 billion rupees ($197.32 million) of the 30
billion rupees being sold in 7.68 percent 2023 bonds on Friday,
setting a cut-off price of 97.45 rupees, according to traders
familiar with the results.
For other tranches, the central bank set a cut-off price of
97.93 rupees for 7.88 percent 2030 bonds and of 97.35 rupees for
7.95 percent 2032 bonds, these traders said.
The RBI set a cut-off price of 99.23 rupees for 8.17 percent
2044 bonds, they added.
India was raising a total of 150 billion rupees in the
weekly auction.
For a Reuters poll on the auction, see:
($1 = 64.1100 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Savio Shetty, Neha Dasgupta, Swati Bhat, and
Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)