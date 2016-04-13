MUMBAI, April 13 India's central bank said on
Wednesday it would lower the minimum maturity period for rupee
debt issued abroad by Indian companies to three years from five
years, in line with foreign investment in corporate bonds.
The Reserve Bank of India also said Indian companies would
be allowed to raise up to 2.4 trillion rupees ($36.03 billion)
worth offshore rupee debt as part of the overall corporate bond
limit, while each company will be able to issue up to 50 billion
rupees in debt through the automatic route.
Previously, the limits had been set in dollar terms within
the overall aggregate limit of $51 billion and an individual
limit of $750 million, but the rupee amount would change
depending on the prevailing exchange rate.
The RBI had announced changes to corporate debt investments
at its policy review in September.
($1 = 66.6195 Indian rupees)
