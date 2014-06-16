June 16 The Reserve Bank of India: India to sell 150 bln rupees of bonds on June 20 -Cbank India to sell 30 bln rupees of 8.35 pct 2022 bonds, 70 bln rupees of 8.60 pct 2028 bonds -Cbank India to sell 30 bln rupees of 9.20 pct 2030 bonds, 20 bln rupees of 9.23 pct 2043 bonds -Cbank (Reporting By Aditya Kondalamahanty in Bangalore)