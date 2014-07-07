July 7 The Reserve Bank of India: India to sell 150 bln rupees of bonds on July 11 -Cbank India to sell 30 bln rupees of 8.27 pct 2020 bonds, 70 bln rupees of 8.83 pct 2023 bonds -Cbank India to sell 20 bln rupees of 8.32 pct 2032 bonds, 30 bln rupees of 8.30 pct 2042 bonds -Cbank (Reporting By Aditya Kondalamahanty in Bangalore)