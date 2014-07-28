Polish c.bank says inflation likely to stay below target by 2019
WARSAW, March 13 Poland's central bank said in its new inflation report released on Monday that inflation will likely stay below the bank's target of 2.5 percent until 2019.
July 28 The Reserve of Bank of India: India to sell 140 bln rupees of bonds on Aug 1 -Cbank India to sell 30 bln rupees of 8.27 pct 2020 bonds, 90 bln rupees of 8.40 pct 2024 bonds -Cbank India to sell 20 bln rupees of 9.23 pct 2043 bonds -Cbank (Reporting By Aditya Kondalamahanty in Bangalore)
DUBAI, March 13 Stock markets in the Gulf were mostly soft in early trade on Monday as crude oil prices languished near three-month lows, but strength in Dubai's Shuaa Capital and GFH Financial supported that bourse.
* OGM approves capital boosting subordinate loan of $50 million from Arab International Bank for 5 years Source:(http://bit.ly/2neRjG1) Further company coverage: